Guterres says renewed fighting in Gaza must be prevented at all costs
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 04:01
Guterres says renewed fighting in Gaza must be prevented at all costs
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday urged Hamas to continue releasing hostages as planned, following the group's announcement a day earlier that it would halt the releases.
"We must prevent a return to fighting in Gaza at all costs, as it would lead to a massive tragedy," he said in a statement.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Antonio Guterres
Ceasefire
Gaza
Hostages
Hamas
Israel
