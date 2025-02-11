Guterres says renewed fighting in Gaza must be prevented at all costs

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 04:01
High views
Guterres says renewed fighting in Gaza must be prevented at all costs
Guterres says renewed fighting in Gaza must be prevented at all costs

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday urged Hamas to continue releasing hostages as planned, following the group's announcement a day earlier that it would halt the releases.

"We must prevent a return to fighting in Gaza at all costs, as it would lead to a massive tragedy," he said in a statement.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Antonio Guterres

Ceasefire

Gaza

Hostages

Hamas

Israel

