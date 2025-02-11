Israel PM says 'intense fighting to resume' if hostages not returned by Saturday noon

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 12:28
0min
Israel PM says 'intense fighting to resume' if hostages not returned by Saturday noon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said Israel would resume "intense fighting" in Gaza if Hamas did not return hostages by Saturday noon, without specifying whether he was referring to all captives.

"If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the Israeli military will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated," Netanyahu said in a statement issued after a meeting with his security cabinet.


AFP
 
