Hamas said on Wednesday a delegation headed by its chief negotiator had arrived in Cairo for Gaza truce talks, which a group official said were aimed at ending the "current crisis" in implementing the ceasefire.

"A delegation headed by Khalil al-Hayya, head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, arrived in Cairo and began meetings with Egyptian officials, and followed up on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement," Hamas said in a statement.

An official told AFP the delegation "will discuss ways to end the current crisis and ensure the occupation's commitment to implementing the agreement".

AFP