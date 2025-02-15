Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: State media

The Kremlin on Saturday said it was grateful to Palestinian militant group Hamas for freeing a Russian-Israeli hostage from Gaza in another prisoner exchange with Israel.



"Moscow welcomes the freeing of Alexander Trufanov (identified by Israel as Sasha Trupanov) and expresses its gratitude to the Hamas leadership for taking this decision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.





AFP