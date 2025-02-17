Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-02-2025 | 12:57
High views
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official

Israel is preparing to receive the bodies of four hostages from Gaza on Thursday and is working on bringing back six living captives on Saturday, an Israeli security official said Monday.

If the two handovers are successful, only four hostages, all presumed dead, would remain in Gaza of the 33 due to be released in the first phase of a ceasefire agreement reached last month to halt the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Bodies

Hostages

Security

Gaza

