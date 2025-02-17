News
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-02-2025 | 12:57
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official
Israel is preparing to receive the bodies of four hostages from Gaza on Thursday and is working on bringing back six living captives on Saturday, an Israeli security official said Monday.
If the two handovers are successful, only four hostages, all presumed dead, would remain in Gaza of the 33 due to be released in the first phase of a ceasefire agreement reached last month to halt the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Bodies
Hostages
Security
Gaza
Related Articles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29
Israel receives list of Gaza hostages to be released on Thursday, PM office says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-24
Hamas says to provide names of four hostages on Friday for next swap with Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-24
Hamas says to provide names of four hostages on Friday for next swap with Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21
Hamas official says four women hostages to be freed Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21
Hamas official says four women hostages to be freed Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17
Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17
Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli PM says 'committed' to Trump's Gaza displacement plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-16
Israel's PM to hold security cabinet meeting on phase two of Gaza truce: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-16
Israel's PM to hold security cabinet meeting on phase two of Gaza truce: Statement
World News
2025-02-16
US Mideast envoy says phase two of Gaza talks to continue this week
World News
2025-02-16
US Mideast envoy says phase two of Gaza talks to continue this week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-16
Hamas says deadly Israeli strike on Gaza police is a 'serious violation' of the truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-16
Hamas says deadly Israeli strike on Gaza police is a 'serious violation' of the truce
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Lebanon awaits Iran's approval to grant landing permits for MEA as Lebanese are stranded in Tehran
Lebanon News
11:44
Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
11:44
Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-14
Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on Trump's Gaza plan: Source close to government
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-14
Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on Trump's Gaza plan: Source close to government
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48
President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war
Lebanon News
05:48
President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
Lebanon News
03:36
Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'
Lebanon News
03:36
Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'
Lebanon News
04:14
Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:14
Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:42
LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft
Lebanon News
09:42
LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
Lebanon News
09:09
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
Lebanon News
09:09
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
