Hamas says Shiri Bibas remains mixed with other human remains after Israeli strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-02-2025 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says Shiri Bibas remains mixed with other human remains after Israeli strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says Shiri Bibas remains mixed with other human remains after Israeli strike

Hamas said on Friday the remains of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas appear to have been mixed with other human remains from the rubble after an Israeli air strike hit the place she was held in.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Shiri Bibas

Strike

LBCI Next
Hamas rejects Netanyahu 'threats' over hostage Shiri Bibas
Hamas committed 'cruel' violation of truce by not giving Shiri Bibas body: Israel's PM says
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03

Israel to release 602 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Israel PM calls on world to condemn 'horrific murders' of Bibas children

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon's presidency, parliament to take part in Hezbollah leaders' funeral: Committee

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:22

Hamas armed wing confirms it will release six Israeli hostages Saturday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03

Israel to release 602 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Israel PM calls on world to condemn 'horrific murders' of Bibas children

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:22

Hamas armed wing confirms it will release six Israeli hostages Saturday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18

Hamas rejects Netanyahu 'threats' over hostage Shiri Bibas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

Trump says he is committed to US ownership of Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:21

Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:44

Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More