Six newborns die from severe cold in Gaza: Medic says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-02-2025 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Six newborns die from severe cold in Gaza: Medic says
At least six newborn babies have died in Gaza due to severe cold, according to Dr. Saeed Saleh, a health official at the Patient's Friends Benevolent Society Hospital (PFBS) in the enclave, in a recorded video on Tuesday.
Saleh said that in the past two weeks, eight newborns were admitted with severe cold-related injuries, six of whom later died.
The hospital highlighted the dire living conditions facing Palestinians, who are currently residing in tents and bombed-out homes, with no protection from the freezing temperatures currently sweeping across the Middle East.
Health officials at the hospital called on mediators in the conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas to urgently provide mobile homes as temporary shelters for more than 280,000 families who are homeless after Israeli airstrikes.
They also called for fuel deliveries to ensure warmth and safeguard young children from the harsh weather conditions.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Hamas
Newborns
Babies
Cold
Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians, threats to countries' national security
Israeli army says strikes Gaza site after rocket launch
