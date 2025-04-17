Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension

Following the cabinet session at Baabda Presidential Palace, Minister of Information Paul Morcos summarized the key discussions.



He emphasized that President Joseph Aoun had described his recent meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as "excellent," with Qatar reaffirming its support for Lebanon's military and plans to increase investments in the country.



Morcos also noted that President Aoun highlighted the commitment of countries willing to assist Lebanon in its reform efforts, praising the government's progress on the banking sector reform bill.



Additionally, the Minister conveyed that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the urgency of judicial appointments during the session.



He also shared details of Salam's recent visit to Syria, where discussions focused on border control, anti-smuggling measures, and the issue of missing persons in Syrian prisons.



Salam reportedly requested information from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad about the Beirut port explosion.



The Cabinet also approved the extension of UNIFIL's mandate.



Morcos pointed out that Lebanese Army Commander General provided an update on the security situation, outlining the heightened security measures the military is implementing.



The army is committed to upholding U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, unlike Israel, but faces challenges due to limited resources and ongoing Israeli incursions.



Morcos concluded by stating that the military is continuing its operations without compromise, though it requires additional support to address the security and military challenges posed by Israel's actions.





