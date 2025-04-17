Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension

Lebanon News
17-04-2025 | 07:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension

Following the cabinet session at Baabda Presidential Palace, Minister of Information Paul Morcos summarized the key discussions. 

He emphasized that President Joseph Aoun had described his recent meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as "excellent," with Qatar reaffirming its support for Lebanon's military and plans to increase investments in the country.

Morcos also noted that President Aoun highlighted the commitment of countries willing to assist Lebanon in its reform efforts, praising the government's progress on the banking sector reform bill.

Additionally, the Minister conveyed that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the urgency of judicial appointments during the session. 

He also shared details of Salam's recent visit to Syria, where discussions focused on border control, anti-smuggling measures, and the issue of missing persons in Syrian prisons. 

Salam reportedly requested information from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad about the Beirut port explosion.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of UNIFIL's mandate. 

Morcos pointed out that Lebanese Army Commander General provided an update on the security situation, outlining the heightened security measures the military is implementing. 

The army is committed to upholding U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, unlike Israel, but faces challenges due to limited resources and ongoing Israeli incursions.

Morcos concluded by stating that the military is continuing its operations without compromise, though it requires additional support to address the security and military challenges posed by Israel's actions.


Lebanon News

Paul Morcos

Cabinet

Session

Lebanon

Discussions

LBCI Next
Lebanon and Iraq vow to deepen cooperation
PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-06

Information Minister Paul Morcos says Cabinet approved the appointment of 63 specialized officers within ISF

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-17

Lebanese Cabinet session addresses key issues: Border security, public sector reforms, and diplomatic efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Speaker Berri discusses audiovisual media law with Information Minister Paul Morcos

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-08

Sources to LBCI: Cabinet session ends, discussions on banking reform law to resume Friday and Saturday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

Lebanon and Iraq vow to deepen cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israeli drone strike injures one in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Nohad Machnouk appears before Judge Tarek Bitar, says move shows respect for victims’ families

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension

LBCI
World News
2025-03-11

Macron urges Europe, NATO to work on Ukraine security guarantees: Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israeli drone strike injures one in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

UN trade chief warns against tariff pain for countries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Qatar renews support for Lebanon’s army with $60 million grant, 162 military vehicles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More