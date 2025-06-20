UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy

World News
20-06-2025 | 09:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran&#39;s London embassy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy

British police arrested six men on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Friday following reports of an altercation at a location close to the Iranian embassy in London.

"Six men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm – they remain in police custody," police said in a statement.

Local media reported the arrests took place at a protest against the Iranian leadership.

Police did not link the arrests to the Iranian embassy, but said they took place on Prince's Gate in London, which is where the embassy is located.

"Two men were treated for injuries at the scene and have been taken to hospital for further treatment by the London Ambulance Service.

"Police have cordoned off the area while initial investigations take place."


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

UK

Britain

Police

Arrest

Suspicion

Assault

Iran

London

Embassy

LBCI Next
Violence against children hit 'unprecedented levels' in 2024: UN
Explosion at Norway's ambassador residence in Tel Aviv, no injured, says foreign ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-04

UK police arrest seven Iranians in 'counter-terrorism' probes

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Israel's attack on Iran kills six nuclear scientists

LBCI
World News
2025-05-19

EU, UK reach deal to 'reset' ties ahead of London summit: Diplomats

LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:17

US sanctions target those providing Iran with 'defense machinery,' Houthi oil trading

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

UK says withdraws embassy staff from Iran

LBCI
World News
10:16

UN chief urges parties to 'give peace a chance' on Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Switzerland temporarily closes its embassy in Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:39

Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

Iraq invites President Aoun to upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-18

Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More