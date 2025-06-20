British police arrested six men on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Friday following reports of an altercation at a location close to the Iranian embassy in London.



"Six men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm – they remain in police custody," police said in a statement.



Local media reported the arrests took place at a protest against the Iranian leadership.



Police did not link the arrests to the Iranian embassy, but said they took place on Prince's Gate in London, which is where the embassy is located.



"Two men were treated for injuries at the scene and have been taken to hospital for further treatment by the London Ambulance Service.



"Police have cordoned off the area while initial investigations take place."





