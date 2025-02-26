UAE's Gargash says Gaza reconstruction cannot take place without path to two-state solution

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2025 | 05:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE&#39;s Gargash says Gaza reconstruction cannot take place without path to two-state solution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UAE's Gargash says Gaza reconstruction cannot take place without path to two-state solution

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to UAE's president, said Wednesday that a reconstruction plan for Gaza cannot take place without a clear path to a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

Arab countries are rushing to formulate an alternative to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop the tiny enclave.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UAE

Anwar Gargash

Gaza

Reconstruction

Path

Two-State

Solution

LBCI Next
Israel says deal reached to receive bodies of four Gaza hostages
Hamas-allied group says it will release body of Israeli hostage on Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-12

UAE emphasizes two-state solution as key to regional peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Next Gaza hostage release to take place Saturday: Hamas official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-11

Egypt's Sisi urges Gaza reconstruction without 'displacing Palestinians'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28

Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55

Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies of four hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:44

Israeli army says projectile fired but hit ground inside Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:28

Hamas says date for swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages' bodies to be announced at right time

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims

LBCI
World News
09:01

Zelensky says hopes to meet Trump in US on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Drone strike targets Lebanon-Syria border area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More