Israeli PM pledges to 'relentlessly' work to bring back all Gaza hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-02-2025 | 06:52
High views
0min
Israeli PM pledges to 'relentlessly' work to bring back all Gaza hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Thursday to work "relentlessly" to bring back all the hostages held in Gaza after Hamas returned the bodies of four captives.

"To the dear families, we share in your pain," Netanyahu said in a statement. "I pledge that we will continue to act relentlessly until we bring everyone back. Until we return all our sons and daughters home."



AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

PM

Netanyahu

Gaza

Hostages

