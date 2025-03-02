UN chief calls for Gaza aid to be restored 'immediately'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-03-2025 | 11:37
High views
UN chief calls for Gaza aid to be restored 'immediately'
UN chief calls for Gaza aid to be restored 'immediately'

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Sunday for Israel to end its suspension of humanitarian aid to Gaza "immediately."

"The Secretary-General urges all parties to make every effort to prevent a return to hostilities in Gaza. He calls for humanitarian aid to flow back into Gaza immediately and for the release of all hostages," said a statement from the U.N. posted on X.

AFP
 

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

Israel

Gaza

Aid

Gaza civil defense reports Israeli 'artillery shelling' in south
Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases
