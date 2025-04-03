China urges US to 'immediately cancel' new tariffs, calls for 'dialogue'

On Thursday, China's commerce ministry called for Washington to "immediately cancel" sweeping new tariffs, warning them to "endanger global economic development" and hurt U.S. interests and international supply chains.



"China urges the U.S. to immediately cancel unilateral tariff measures and properly resolve differences with trade partners through equal dialogue," the ministry said, adding: "There is no winner in a trade war, and there is no way out for protectionism."



AFP