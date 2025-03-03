Berlin urges Israel to 'immediately' stop blocking aid to Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-03-2025 | 05:58
High views
Berlin urges Israel to 'immediately' stop blocking aid to Gaza

Germany on Monday urged Israel to "immediately" stop blocking aid flowing into war-ravaged Gaza, after Israel made the move as talks on a truce extension appeared to hit an impasse.

"Unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip must be guaranteed at all times," foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a press briefing. "Granting or denial of humanitarian access is not a legitimate means of pressure in negotiations."


Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Berlin

Germany

Israel

Block

Aid

Gaza

