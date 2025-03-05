South Africa accuses Israel of using 'starvation' in Gaza

South Africa on Wednesday denounced Israel's restriction of aid into war-ravaged Gaza since the weekend, saying it amounted to using starvation as a weapon of war.



"Preventing food from entering Gaza is a continuation of Israel's use of starvation as a weapon of war as part of the ongoing campaign of what the ICJ ruled to be plausible genocide against the Palestinian people," the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.



AFP