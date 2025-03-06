News
US envoy calls Egypt-led Gaza plan 'good-faith first step'
06-03-2025 | 13:36
US envoy calls Egypt-led Gaza plan 'good-faith first step'
A U.S. envoy on Thursday praised Egypt for coming up with a new plan on Gaza, without endorsing details of the proposed alternative to Trump's calls to displace Palestinians en masse.
"We need more discussion about it, but it's a good-faith first step from the Egyptians," Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East pointman, told reporters.
AFP
Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?
