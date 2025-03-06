US envoy calls Egypt-led Gaza plan 'good-faith first step'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-03-2025 | 13:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US envoy calls Egypt-led Gaza plan &#39;good-faith first step&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US envoy calls Egypt-led Gaza plan 'good-faith first step'

A U.S. envoy on Thursday praised Egypt for coming up with a new plan on Gaza, without endorsing details of the proposed alternative to Trump's calls to displace Palestinians en masse.

"We need more discussion about it, but it's a good-faith first step from the Egyptians," Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East pointman, told reporters.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Envoy

Steve Witkoff

Egypt

Gaza

Plan

Faith

LBCI Next
Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21

Qatari PM says Israel, Hamas must show 'good faith' for lasting Gaza peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-20

US Middle East envoy says Trump's plan for Gaza is not about displacing Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Lebanon's FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-04

Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza's future and Fatah's internal struggles: Palestinian president's amnesty announcement sparks debate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:55

Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-05

Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

US holds secret talks with Hamas on Gaza hostages: Axios

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-05

Sources to LBCI: No truth to reports of Hannibal Gaddafi's release, Libyan announcement withdrawn

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
World News
2025-01-18

Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrives at court for arrest warrant hearing: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-06

Iran's first drone carrier joins Revolutionary Guards' fleet

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget

LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:54

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More