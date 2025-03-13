Israel's 'systematic' attacks on Gaza reproductive healthcare 'genocidal acts': UN probe

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-03-2025 | 04:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s &#39;systematic&#39; attacks on Gaza reproductive healthcare &#39;genocidal acts&#39;: UN probe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's 'systematic' attacks on Gaza reproductive healthcare 'genocidal acts': UN probe

A United Nations investigation concluded Thursday that Israel carried out "genocidal" acts in the Gaza Strip through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.

The U.N. Commission of Inquiry found that Israeli authorities "have destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of Palestinians in Gaza as a group through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare, amounting to two categories of genocidal acts," it said in a statement.

Israel "categorically rejects" the allegations, its mission in Geneva said.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

Attacks

Gaza

United Nations

LBCI Next
Egypt appreciates Trump's decision not to displace Gazans
Arab states to keep talking with Trump envoy on Egypt's Gaza plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-30

Health Ministry releases updated cumulative report on Israeli attacks on Lebanon's healthcare sector

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-11

Yemen's Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes: Leader

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-02

Criminal probe launched into Israel PM's wife: State attorney's office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17

ICC prosecutor sees 'no real effort' by Israel to probe alleged Gaza war crimes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:35

Egypt appreciates Trump's decision not to displace Gazans

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31

Arab states to keep talking with Trump envoy on Egypt's Gaza plan

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

Hamas says Houthi threat to Israel shipping shows 'commitment' to Palestinian cause

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-11

West Bank Bedouin community says Israeli settlers stole hundreds of sheep

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-22

Hamas frees hostages in staged Gaza ceremony

LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

Putin hails Soviet army for ending 'total evil' of Auschwitz

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israel's 'systematic' attacks on Gaza reproductive healthcare 'genocidal acts': UN probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:57

Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?

LBCI
Middle East News
08:03

Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanese army removes barbed wire placed by Israeli forces in southern border area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Lebanon’s first lady joins UN women’s conference, meets UN chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Minister of Public Works Fayez Rasamny reshuffles Civil Aviation Directorate leadership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More