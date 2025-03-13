A United Nations investigation concluded Thursday that Israel carried out "genocidal" acts in the Gaza Strip through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.



The U.N. Commission of Inquiry found that Israeli authorities "have destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of Palestinians in Gaza as a group through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare, amounting to two categories of genocidal acts," it said in a statement.



Israel "categorically rejects" the allegations, its mission in Geneva said.



AFP