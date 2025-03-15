Israel to reject Hamas offer on US-Israeli hostage, plans response: Report

Israel's Channel 13 reported that Israel plans to reject Hamas' offer regarding the release of a U.S.-Israeli hostage as part of the ceasefire agreement.



The report added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a session on Saturday evening to discuss the response to Hamas' stance.



Israel claims that Hamas' release of the U.S.-Israeli hostage is an attempt to drive a wedge between it and Washington, considering it a strategy to push the Americans to abandon negotiations after the release of American prisoners.



In response, Hamas stated that its agreement to release the mentioned hostage reflects its flexibility and positive engagement with proposals from mediators, adding that Netanyahu is stalling to save his political future.