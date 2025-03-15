News
Hamas says Israeli strikes in north Gaza 'blatant violation' of truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-03-2025 | 09:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says Israeli strikes in north Gaza 'blatant violation' of truce deal
Hamas accused Israel of a "blatant violation" of the Gaza ceasefire agreement after the Palestinian territory's civil defense agency reported that nine people were killed Saturday in Israeli strikes in the northern town of Beit Lahia.
"The occupation (Israel) has committed a horrific massacre in the northern Gaza Strip by targeting a group of journalists and humanitarian workers, in a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Ceasefire
Israel
Beit Lahia
