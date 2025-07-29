UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-07-2025 | 12:29
High views
UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office
0min
UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office

The UK carried out its first airdrop of aid into Gaza on Tuesday, the government said, as U.N. agencies warned the Palestinian territory was slipping into famine.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said "the first air drops of British aid" were landing Tuesday "containing around half a million pounds worth of lifesaving supplies."

"The Palestinian people have endured terrible suffering now in Gaza because of a catastrophic failure of aid, we see starving babies, children too weak to stand," Starmer said in a televised address, adding "the suffering must end."


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

Aid

Airdrop

Gaza

PM

