Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza 'only the beginning'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-03-2025 | 15:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza &#39;only the beginning&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza 'only the beginning'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that a wave of deadly overnight strikes on Gaza was "only the beginning" of Israeli action in the Palestinian territory.

"Hamas has already felt the strength of our hand in the past 24 hours. And I want to promise you –- and them –- this is only the beginning," Netanyahu said in a televised address. 

"From now on, negotiations will take place only under fire," he said, adding: "Military pressure is essential for the release of additional hostages."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Netanyahu

Hamas

Israeli

Strikes

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israel to fight on in Gaza for 'as long as the hostages are not returned': Minister
Israel military says Gaza airstrikes hit militants trying to plant explosives
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03

Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-15

Hamas says Israeli strikes in north Gaza 'blatant violation' of truce deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18

Israeli army says conducted strikes on 50 'terror targets' across Gaza on Friday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Israel Defense Minister warns of 'war' in Gaza if Hamas halts hostages' release

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Gaza health ministry says one dead among foreign UN staff injured in Israeli strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

New Israeli strikes on Gaza 'dramatic step backward': Macron

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:46

At least five hurt in Israeli strike on UN headquarters in central Gaza Strip: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32

EU told Israel fresh Gaza strikes 'unacceptable': Top diplomat says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Lebanese army shuts down illegal border crossings in Hermel and Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah vehicles in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Israeli official says Hamas has given green light to Gaza deal: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

US Envoy pressures Lebanon for direct talks with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16

Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: Authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Lebanese PM says priority remains in implementing all provisions of Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Lebanon prepares for major investment conference as PM meets international officials

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More