Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza 'only the beginning'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-03-2025 | 15:03
Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza 'only the beginning'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that a wave of deadly overnight strikes on Gaza was "only the beginning" of Israeli action in the Palestinian territory.
"Hamas has already felt the strength of our hand in the past 24 hours. And I want to promise you –- and them –- this is only the beginning," Netanyahu said in a televised address.
"From now on, negotiations will take place only under fire," he said, adding: "Military pressure is essential for the release of additional hostages."
AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Hamas
Israeli
Strikes
Gaza
