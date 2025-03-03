Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-03-2025 | 11:19
High views
Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it &#39;cannot imagine&#39; if Gaza hostages not released
0min
Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas on Monday of consequences it "cannot imagine" if the Palestinian Islamist movement does not release the hostages held in Gaza.

"I tell Hamas: If you do not release our hostages, there will be consequences that you cannot imagine," Netanyahu said during a speech at the Israeli parliament, as negotiations for the Gaza ceasefire's continuation have stalled.


AP
 
