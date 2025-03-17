News
Israel military says Gaza airstrikes hit militants trying to plant explosives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-03-2025 | 07:20
Israel military says Gaza airstrikes hit militants trying to plant explosives
The Israeli military said it launched airstrikes in central and southern Gaza on Monday, targeting militants attempting to plant explosives near Israeli forces stationed in the territory.
According to the military, one strike hit three militants in central Gaza as they were planting explosives, while another targeted several militants in Rafah, in southern Gaza.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Airstrikes
Gaza
Rafah
Military
Possible escalation: Israel blames Hamas for delays in hostage deal
Previous
