Israel military says Gaza airstrikes hit militants trying to plant explosives

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-03-2025 | 07:20
High views
Israel military says Gaza airstrikes hit militants trying to plant explosives
Israel military says Gaza airstrikes hit militants trying to plant explosives

The Israeli military said it launched airstrikes in central and southern Gaza on Monday, targeting militants attempting to plant explosives near Israeli forces stationed in the territory.

According to the military, one strike hit three militants in central Gaza as they were planting explosives, while another targeted several militants in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrikes

Gaza

Rafah

Military

