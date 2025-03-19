New Israeli strikes on Gaza 'dramatic step backward': Macron

Israel's resumption of strikes on the Gaza Strip represents a major step in the wrong direction after its ceasefire with Hamas earlier this year, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II.



"The resumption of Israeli strikes yesterday, despite the efforts of mediators, represents a dramatic step backward," Macron said ahead of talks in Paris with Abdullah, who in turn called the strikes "an extremely dangerous step that adds further devastation to an already dire humanitarian situation."



AFP