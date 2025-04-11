36 Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 'only women and children': UN

The United Nations on Friday decried the impact of ongoing Israeli strikes across Gaza on civilians, finding that "a large percentage of fatalities are children and women."



"Between 18 March and 9 April 2025, there were some 224 incidents of Israeli strikes on residential buildings and tents for internally displaced people," the U.N. human rights office said, adding that "in some 36 strikes about which the U.N. Human Rights Office corroborated information, the fatalities recorded so far were only women and children."





AFP