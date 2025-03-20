Five UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, fears worst is yet to come

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-03-2025 | 06:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Five UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, fears worst is yet to come
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Five UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, fears worst is yet to come

Five staff members of the United Nations Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, have been killed in the past few days, the agency's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Thursday.

"In the past few days another five UNRWA staff have been confirmed killed, bringing the death toll to 284. They were teachers, doctors and nurses: serving the most vulnerable," he said in a statement posted on X.

Reuters
 

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

UNRWA

Philippe Lazzarini

LBCI Next
UN official deplores endless 'inhumane ordeals' in Gaza
Israel army bans traffic on Gaza's main north-south route
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-26

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13

Israeli army says five soldiers killed in combat in north Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-10

Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza: Envoy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31

UNRWA says any forced halt to operations in Gaza will undermine fragile ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:42

Trump 'fully supports' Israeli actions in Gaza: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38

Israel says killed Hamas's internal security chief in Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39

At least 85 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, health authorities say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:05

Gaza civil defense says 504 killed since Israel resumed strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: Hezbollah's strength in Lebanon evident in funeral procession

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-05

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha

LBCI
World News
13:19

Trump gave Iran’s Khamenei two months to reach a new nuclear deal: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More