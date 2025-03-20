Five UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, fears worst is yet to come

Five staff members of the United Nations Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, have been killed in the past few days, the agency's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Thursday.



"In the past few days another five UNRWA staff have been confirmed killed, bringing the death toll to 284. They were teachers, doctors and nurses: serving the most vulnerable," he said in a statement posted on X.



Reuters