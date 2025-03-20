UN official deplores endless 'inhumane ordeals' in Gaza

The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) decried on Thursday "an endless unleashing of the most inhumane ordeals" on the people of Gaza after Israel renewed deadly airstrikes and ground operations in the territory.



"Israeli Forces bombardment continues from air & sea for the third day," Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X. "Under our daily watch, people in Gaza are again & again going through their worst nightmare."



AFP