UN official deplores endless 'inhumane ordeals' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-03-2025 | 06:51
High views
UN official deplores endless &#39;inhumane ordeals&#39; in Gaza
0min
UN official deplores endless 'inhumane ordeals' in Gaza

The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) decried on Thursday "an endless unleashing of the most inhumane ordeals" on the people of Gaza after Israel renewed deadly airstrikes and ground operations in the territory.

"Israeli Forces bombardment continues from air & sea for the third day," Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X. "Under our daily watch, people in Gaza are again & again going through their worst nightmare."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Gaza

War

Israel

Inhumane

UNRWA

Egypt, Qatar stress need to strengthen joint efforts to implement Gaza ceasefire agreement
Five UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, fears worst is yet to come
