France opposes 'any form of annexation' of Gaza: Minister

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-03-2025 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France opposes &#39;any form of annexation&#39; of Gaza: Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France opposes 'any form of annexation' of Gaza: Minister

France opposes any kind of annexation by Israel of the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, its foreign minister said Friday, after Israel's defense minister threatened to annex parts of Gaza unless Hamas released Israeli hostages.

"France is opposed to any form of annexation whether it concerns the West Bank or the Gaza Strip. We have a very clear vision of the future of the region -- a solution of two (Israeli and Palestinian) states living side-by-side in peace," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told reporters in the eastern city of Dijon.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Annexation

Gaza

Minister

Israel

Hamas says it is still discussing Witkoff's Gaza proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28

France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Israel Defense Minister warns of 'war' in Gaza if Hamas halts hostages' release

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

France expresses full confidence in Lebanon's ability to form inclusive government

LBCI
World News
2025-02-06

China says it opposes Trump's Gaza takeover proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38

Hamas says it is still discussing Witkoff's Gaza proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Situation in Gaza gravely concerning as aid massively reduced: UNRWA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50

Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:35

Israeli army says expanded ground operation in Gaza to Rafah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-03

Ahmed Al Sharaa: The fall of the Assad Regime was the result of five years of strategic planning

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:26

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?

LBCI
World News
07:33

UK energy minister says Heathrow fire 'catastrophic'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:21

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More