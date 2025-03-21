France opposes 'any form of annexation' of Gaza: Minister

France opposes any kind of annexation by Israel of the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, its foreign minister said Friday, after Israel's defense minister threatened to annex parts of Gaza unless Hamas released Israeli hostages.



"France is opposed to any form of annexation whether it concerns the West Bank or the Gaza Strip. We have a very clear vision of the future of the region -- a solution of two (Israeli and Palestinian) states living side-by-side in peace," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told reporters in the eastern city of Dijon.







AFP