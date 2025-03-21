News
Israeli army says intercepted two projectiles fired from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-03-2025 | 10:45
Israeli army says intercepted two projectiles fired from Gaza
Israel's military said it intercepted two projectiles fired from northern Gaza on Friday, after air raid sirens sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon.
"Following the sirens that sounded at 1630 (1430 GMT) in Ashkelon, two projectiles that were fired from northern Gaza were intercepted by the IAF (air force)," a military statement said.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Army
Projectiles
Gaza
