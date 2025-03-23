Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements

23-03-2025 | 06:09
Israel&#39;s security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements
Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements

Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to separate 13 Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank from their neighboring communities, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Sunday.

The settlements will ultimately be recognized as independent, he posted on X about the move, which follows the approval of tens of thousands of housing units across the West Bank.

"We continue to lead a revolution of normalization and regulation in the settlements. Instead of hiding and apologizing – we raise the flag, build and settle. This is another important step on the path to actual sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich said, using Israel's term for the West Bank.



Reuters
 
