Palestinian NGO says teen dies in Israeli prison

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-03-2025 | 04:59
High views
Palestinian NGO says teen dies in Israeli prison
Palestinian NGO says teen dies in Israeli prison

The Palestinian Prisoners Club non-governmental organization said Monday that a Palestinian 17-year-old died in Israel's Megiddo prison in unknown circumstances.

In a statement, the Palestinian body in charge of coordination with Israeli authorities announced "the death of Walid Khaled Abdullah Ahmad (17 years old), a minor detainee from the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, in Megiddo Prison" in Israel, adding he was the 63rd Palestinian to die in Israeli jails since the start of the war in Gaza.

AFP could not immediately confirm the death with Israeli prison authorities.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

NGO

Israel

Prison

Israel's strikes across Gaza kill 21 people, health authorities say
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 50,021
