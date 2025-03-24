News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian NGO says teen dies in Israeli prison
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-03-2025 | 04:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian NGO says teen dies in Israeli prison
The Palestinian Prisoners Club non-governmental organization said Monday that a Palestinian 17-year-old died in Israel's Megiddo prison in unknown circumstances.
In a statement, the Palestinian body in charge of coordination with Israeli authorities announced "the death of Walid Khaled Abdullah Ahmad (17 years old), a minor detainee from the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, in Megiddo Prison" in Israel, adding he was the 63rd Palestinian to die in Israeli jails since the start of the war in Gaza.
AFP could not immediately confirm the death with Israeli prison authorities.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
NGO
Israel
Prison
Next
Israel's strikes across Gaza kill 21 people, health authorities say
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 50,021
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-27
NGO says Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, 46 more to be freed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-27
NGO says Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, 46 more to be freed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-21
Israel to release 602 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-21
Israel to release 602 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31
Israel to free 90 prisoners in Saturday hostage swap: Palestinian NGO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31
Israel to free 90 prisoners in Saturday hostage swap: Palestinian NGO
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29
Israel to free 110 Palestinian prisoners in Gaza truce swap Thursday: NGO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29
Israel to free 110 Palestinian prisoners in Gaza truce swap Thursday: NGO
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28
Israel's strikes across Gaza kill 21 people, health authorities say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28
Israel's strikes across Gaza kill 21 people, health authorities say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:42
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 50,021
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:42
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 50,021
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-23
Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-23
Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-23
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza: Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-23
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza: Hamas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21
France opposes 'any form of annexation' of Gaza: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21
France opposes 'any form of annexation' of Gaza: Minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israeli airstrike on Touline, South Lebanon, kills two and injures ten: Civil Defense
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israeli airstrike on Touline, South Lebanon, kills two and injures ten: Civil Defense
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:11
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
08:11
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
2
Lebanon News
14:23
Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization
Lebanon News
14:23
Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
4
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI exclusive: Footage from inside Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army deployment
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI exclusive: Footage from inside Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army deployment
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor
6
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
8
Middle East News
14:28
Iran condemns Israel's 'extensive military aggression' in Lebanon
Middle East News
14:28
Iran condemns Israel's 'extensive military aggression' in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More