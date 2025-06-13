IAEA to convene extraordinary board meeting on Monday following Israel attack: Diplomats

13-06-2025 | 10:11
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will next week convene an extraordinary meeting of its board of governors at the request of Iran following Israeli strikes on the country, diplomats told AFP on Friday.

The meeting will begin at 10 am (0800 GMT) on Monday at the IAEA's Vienna headquarters, two diplomats said.

