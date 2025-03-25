News
Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-03-2025 | 06:44
Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority
Israel's president said Tuesday he was shocked that the issue of hostages being held by Palestinian militants in Gaza was no longer a top priority in the country.
"I am quite shocked how suddenly the issue of the hostages is no longer at the top of the priority list and at the top of the news," Isaac Herzog said in a video issued by his office, adding it was important to keep working towards "bringing the hostages home, down to the last one."
AFP
