Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-03-2025 | 06:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli president &#39;shocked&#39; hostages in Gaza no longer top priority
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

Israel's president said Tuesday he was shocked that the issue of hostages being held by Palestinian militants in Gaza was no longer a top priority in the country.

"I am quite shocked how suddenly the issue of the hostages is no longer at the top of the priority list and at the top of the news," Isaac Herzog said in a video issued by his office, adding it was important to keep working towards "bringing the hostages home, down to the last one."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

President

Hostages

Gaza

Priority

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says 792 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Israel says Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza was Hamas 'sniper'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19

UN agency chief 'shocked and devastated' by staff death in Gaza strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-23

US top diplomat Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Israeli PM Netanyahu

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Israel's president says Gaza deal 'right move' to bring hostages back

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03

Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Israeli Defense Minister warns Hamas of escalating consequences if hostages are not released

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Health ministry in Gaza says 792 killed since Israel resumed strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:04

Israel says Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza was Hamas 'sniper'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31

Israel's army says fired at Gaza Red Cross building after 'incorrect' identification

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-21

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Lebanon's defense minister to visit Syria on Wednesday: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:18

Israeli airstrike targets car in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More