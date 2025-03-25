Israeli Defense Minister warns Hamas of escalating consequences if hostages are not released

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-03-2025 | 08:11
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hamas of escalating consequences if hostages are not released
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hamas of escalating consequences if hostages are not released

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Tuesday that ''if Hamas continues to refuse to release the hostages, Israel will seize territory and neutralize Hamas members until the group is completely defeated.''

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense Minister

Hamas

Hostages

Release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Health ministry in Gaza says 792 killed since Israel resumed strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:44

Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:04

Israel says Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza was Hamas 'sniper'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31

Israel's army says fired at Gaza Red Cross building after 'incorrect' identification

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

