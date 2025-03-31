News
Bodies of Red Crescent medics recovered in Gaza, one still missing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-03-2025 | 04:33
Bodies of Red Crescent medics recovered in Gaza, one still missing
The bodies of eight Palestine Red Crescent (PRCS) medics who came under fire in Gaza just over a week ago have been recovered, though a ninth worker is still unaccounted for, the Red Cross said.
In a statement late on Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was "appalled" at the deaths.
"Their bodies were identified today and have been recovered for dignified burial. These staff and volunteers were risking their own lives to provide support to others," the ICRC said.
The PRCS said it also recovered the bodies of six civil defence members and one U.N. employee from the same area. It said Israeli forces had targeted the workers. Red Cross statements did not apportion blame for the attacks.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said one worker from the nine-strong PRCS group is still unaccounted for. The group went missing on March 23.
The incident was the single most deadly attack on Red Cross Red Crescent workers anywhere since 2017, the IFRC said.
"I am heartbroken. These dedicated ambulance workers were responding to wounded people. They were humanitarians," said IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain.
"They wore emblems that should have protected them; their ambulances were clearly marked," he added.
According to the United Nations, at least 1,060 healthcare workers have been killed in the 18 months since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
The global body is reducing its international staff in Gaza by a third due to staff safety concerns.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Red Crescent
Medics
