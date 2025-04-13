Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital; patients evacuated

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-04-2025 | 03:14
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital; patients evacuated
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital; patients evacuated

Two Israeli missiles hit a building inside a main Gaza hospital on Sunday, destroying the emergency and reception department and damaging other structures, medics said.

Health officials at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital evacuated the patients from the building after one person said he received a call from someone who identified himself with Israeli security shortly before the attack took place.

No casualties were reported, according to the civil emergency service.

Reuters
LBCI Previous

