Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-04-2025 | 13:47
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to achieve victory in the Gaza war and secure the return of hostages still held there as Israel marked its annual day of remembrance for fallen soldiers and civilian victims of attacks.

"In the name of the fallen, and for their sake, we will continue to pursue the mission of victory -- including the return of all our hostages," Netanyahu said in a statement marking Memorial Day.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza

War

Hostages

