News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-04-2025 | 13:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to achieve victory in the Gaza war and secure the return of hostages still held there as Israel marked its annual day of remembrance for fallen soldiers and civilian victims of attacks.
"In the name of the fallen, and for their sake, we will continue to pursue the mission of victory -- including the return of all our hostages," Netanyahu said in a statement marking Memorial Day.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
War
Hostages
Next
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-05
Netanyahu tells new military chief Israel 'determined' to achieve victory
Middle East News
2025-03-05
Netanyahu tells new military chief Israel 'determined' to achieve victory
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-09
Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'eliminate Hamas' and 'return hostages'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-09
Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'eliminate Hamas' and 'return hostages'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01
UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01
UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01
Israel frees Gaza aid worker who went missing after deadly attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01
Israel frees Gaza aid worker who went missing after deadly attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-28
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-28
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-17
Colombia declares health emergency due to yellow fever cases, deaths
World News
2025-04-17
Colombia declares health emergency due to yellow fever cases, deaths
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Lebanon's Ministry of Youth and Sports: Handover ceremony and future plans
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Lebanon's Ministry of Youth and Sports: Handover ceremony and future plans
0
Middle East News
12:14
Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead
Middle East News
12:14
Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead
0
World News
09:47
France says Russia behind 2017 Macron campaign hacking
World News
09:47
France says Russia behind 2017 Macron campaign hacking
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:50
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing
Lebanon News
07:50
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing
2
Lebanon News
05:46
Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46
Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI
3
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE
4
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
6
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
7
World News
10:11
Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement
World News
10:11
Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement
8
Lebanon News
09:38
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Lebanon News
09:38
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More