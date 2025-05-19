Britain, Canada, France condemn Israel's 'egregious actions' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-05-2025 | 14:07
Britain, Canada, France condemn Israel's 'egregious actions' in Gaza

The leaders of Britain, France and Canada on Monday condemned Israel's "egregious actions" in Gaza, opposed its expanded offensive and aid blockage, and slammed Israeli ministers for threatening the mass displacement of civilians.

"We will not stand by" while the government of Benjamin Netanyahu pursues those actions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a joint statement.


