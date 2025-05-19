News
Britain, Canada, France condemn Israel's 'egregious actions' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-05-2025 | 14:07
Britain, Canada, France condemn Israel's 'egregious actions' in Gaza
The leaders of Britain, France and Canada on Monday condemned Israel's "egregious actions" in Gaza, opposed its expanded offensive and aid blockage, and slammed Israeli ministers for threatening the mass displacement of civilians.
"We will not stand by" while the government of Benjamin Netanyahu pursues those actions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a joint statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Britain
Canada
France
Condemn
Israel
Gaza
