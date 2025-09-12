NATO to bolster forces on eastern flank

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Friday the alliance will reinforce the defense of its eastern flank following the intrusion of Russian drones in Polish airspace this week."NATO is launching Eastern Sentry to bolster our posture even further along our eastern flank," Rutte told a joint news conference with NATO's top commander in Europe, U.S. General Alexus Grynkewich."This military activity will commence in the coming days and will involve a range of assets from allies, including Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany," Rutte said.AFP