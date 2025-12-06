Qatar PM says Gaza truce incomplete without 'full withdrawal' by Israel

The nearly two-month-old ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will not be complete until Israeli troops withdraw from the Palestinian territory under a peace plan backed by Washington and the U.N., mediator Qatar's prime minister said Saturday.



"Now we are at the critical moment... We cannot consider it yet a ceasefire, a ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces, (and) there is stability back in Gaza," Qatari premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Doha Forum, an annual diplomatic conference in the Gulf state's capital.



AFP