Egypt says working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Tuesday Cairo is working with Qatar and the United States to broker a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, as part of a renewed push to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



"We are working very hard now in full cooperation with the Qataris and Americans," Abdelatty told reporters during a press conference in Cairo.



"The main objective is to go back to the original proposal -- to have a ceasefire for 60 days, with the release of some hostages and some Palestinian detainees and the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza without restrictions, without conditions."





AFP