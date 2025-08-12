Egypt says working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-08-2025 | 11:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt says working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt says working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Tuesday Cairo is working with Qatar and the United States to broker a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, as part of a renewed push to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"We are working very hard now in full cooperation with the Qataris and Americans," Abdelatty told reporters during a press conference in Cairo.

"The main objective is to go back to the original proposal -- to have a ceasefire for 60 days, with the release of some hostages and some Palestinian detainees and the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza without restrictions, without conditions."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Qatar

US

Gaza

Truce

Plan

Israel

LBCI Next
Australia's Albanese says Netanyahu 'in denial' over suffering in Gaza
Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-02

Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire terms in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01

Qatar, Egypt say will intensify efforts to resume Gaza truce talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02

Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-01

US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19

Denmark to airdrop aid to Gaza: Danish foreign minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54

EU, UK and Japan urge action against 'famine' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17

Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17

Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-27

Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
Sports News
13:49

Lebanon secures win against Japan 97-73 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army losses unexplained: South Lebanon blasts deepen mystery over munitions clearance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanon's PM encourages young diaspora to engage in political, economic, and cultural life on heritage visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More