Trump urges Gaza peace negotiators to 'move fast'

06-10-2025 | 02:10
Trump urges Gaza peace negotiators to 'move fast'
Trump urges Gaza peace negotiators to 'move fast'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Hamas and Israeli negotiators gathering in Egypt for crucial talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza to "move fast," adding that there had been "very positive discussions" with the Palestinian armed group.

"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza, but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East," he posted on his Truth Social platform.

"These talks have been very successful and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet on Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST."

AFP

