US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research

World News
06-10-2025 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research

Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the United States and Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday for research into how the immune system is kept in check, the Nobel jury said.

The three were honoured "for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance," it said.

"Their discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, for example, for cancer and autoimmune diseases," it added.

AFP
 

World News

Sweden

United States

Japan

Nobel Prize

Medicine

Nobel

LBCI Next
Germany says 'stable France' is important for Europe after PM quits
France's Le Pen says snap legislative elections 'absolutely necessary'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-23

Macron says Trump could only win Nobel prize 'if you stop' Gaza conflict

LBCI
World News
2025-09-30

US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit

LBCI
World News
2025-09-30

Trump says not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06

A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages

LBCI
World News
09:29

ICC convicts Sudan militia chief for crimes against humanity

LBCI
World News
08:45

Pope Leo trims powers of Vatican bank, rolling back a Francis reform

LBCI
World News
08:03

Iran, France see progress in prisoner exchange deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Breaking: Minister Fadi Makki submits resignation to President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04

Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:00

Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Beirut Port earns ISPS certification

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More