News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Western parts found in Russian drones, missiles: Zelensky
World News
06-10-2025 | 04:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Western parts found in Russian drones, missiles: Zelensky
Ukraine has found tens of thousands of foreign-made parts in the drones and missiles Russia fired in a weekend air attack on the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.
"During the massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 weapon systems containing 102,785 foreign-made components," Zelensky said on social media, referring to an attack in the early hours of Sunday.
He said the parts came "from companies in the United States, China and Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Drones
Missiles
Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky
Next
Outgoing French PM says 'conditions were not fulfilled' to stay in office
UN to decide on broad EU-backed investigation into Afghanistan atrocities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-13
Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during drills: Report
World News
2025-09-13
Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during drills: Report
0
World News
2025-09-14
Violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones 'unacceptable': EU's Kallas
World News
2025-09-14
Violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones 'unacceptable': EU's Kallas
0
World News
2025-09-10
The Netherlands says its planes helped down Russian drones over Poland
World News
2025-09-10
The Netherlands says its planes helped down Russian drones over Poland
0
World News
2025-09-25
Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky
World News
2025-09-25
Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages
0
World News
09:29
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief for crimes against humanity
World News
09:29
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief for crimes against humanity
0
World News
08:45
Pope Leo trims powers of Vatican bank, rolling back a Francis reform
World News
08:45
Pope Leo trims powers of Vatican bank, rolling back a Francis reform
0
World News
08:03
Iran, France see progress in prisoner exchange deal
World News
08:03
Iran, France see progress in prisoner exchange deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
0
World News
08:45
Pope Leo trims powers of Vatican bank, rolling back a Francis reform
World News
08:45
Pope Leo trims powers of Vatican bank, rolling back a Francis reform
0
Lebanon News
08:35
Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit
Lebanon News
08:35
Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
3
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
4
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
5
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
6
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
7
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More