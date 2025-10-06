Western parts found in Russian drones, missiles: Zelensky

Ukraine has found tens of thousands of foreign-made parts in the drones and missiles Russia fired in a weekend air attack on the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.



"During the massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 weapon systems containing 102,785 foreign-made components," Zelensky said on social media, referring to an attack in the early hours of Sunday.



He said the parts came "from companies in the United States, China and Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands."



AFP



