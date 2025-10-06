German FM: Gaza talks are most promising approach in 2 years

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that ongoing attempts to end the Gaza war were the most promising since its beginning two years ago.



"For the first time in two years, it is not just about a ceasefire, but about a viable political solution. Israeli, Arab and Palestinian actors now share ideas on how things can continue in the Gaza Strip," the minister told German public broadcaster ARD.



Hamas officials arrived in Egypt on Sunday ahead of talks with Israel that the U.S. hopes will lead to a halt in fighting and the freeing of hostages in Gaza.



Reuters