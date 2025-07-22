UN chief says Gaza 'horror' is 'without parallel in recent times'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that the "horror" facing Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli military attack is unprecedented in recent years.



"We need look no further than the horror show in Gaza -- with a level of death and destruction without parallel in recent times," he said in a speech.



Guterres said ramped-up Israeli operations meant "devastation is being layered upon devastation," with the humanitarian system in its "last gasp."



AFP