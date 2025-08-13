News
Poland charges group with sabotage on behalf of foreign intelligence
World News
13-08-2025 | 15:29
Poland charges group with sabotage on behalf of foreign intelligence
Polish prosecutors have charged a group of six people with offences including sabotage commissioned by foreign intelligence services, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Poland says its role as a hub for aid to Ukraine has made it a target for Russian and Belarusian secret services, accusing Moscow and Minsk of commissioning acts of sabotage such as arson on Polish soil.
The prosecutors' office said the trigger for the investigation came from information uncovered during a probe into the activities of Ukrainian citizen Serhii S, who was jailed earlier this year for planning sabotage on behalf of Russia.
"The evidence obtained in this case indicated a suspicion that an organised criminal group operating in Poland engaged in recruitment and organisation of sabotage activities for foreign intelligence agencies," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"The actions of foreign intelligence agencies were aimed at generating public unrest and creating a sense of helplessness among state authorities through sabotage and subversion."
Reuters
World News
Poland
Sabotage
Foreign Intelligence
