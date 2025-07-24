Israel recalls Gaza truce negotiators for consultations after Hamas response: PM office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-07-2025 | 09:47
High views
Israel recalls Gaza truce negotiators for consultations after Hamas response: PM office
Israel recalls Gaza truce negotiators for consultations after Hamas response: PM office

Israel said on Thursday it was recalling its Gaza ceasefire negotiators from Doha for consultations following a response from Palestinian militant group Hamas to the latest proposal for a 60-day truce.

 

"In light of the response Hamas provided this morning, it has been decided to return the negotiating team to continue consultations in Israel. We appreciate the efforts of mediators Qatar and Egypt and the efforts of (U.S.) envoy (Steve) Witkoff to bring about a breakthrough in the talks," read a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

 

AFP

 

 

