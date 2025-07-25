News
New Palestinian state must recognize Israel to ensure peace: Italy's FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-07-2025 | 06:41
The recognition of a Palestinian state must occur simultaneously with the recognition of Israel by the new entity, the Italian foreign minister said on Friday, the day after France said it would recognize Palestinian statehood in September.
"A Palestinian state that does not recognize Israel means that the problem will not be resolved," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told a meeting of his conservative Forza Italia party in Rome.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
State
Recognition
Israel
Peace
Italy
FM
