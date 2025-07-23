Israel president, on Gaza visit, says acting 'according to international law'

23-07-2025 | 11:52
Israel president, on Gaza visit, says acting 'according to international law'
Israel president, on Gaza visit, says acting 'according to international law'

President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday rejected accusations that Israel was responsible for the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying it was acting "according to international law" in its 21-month war against Hamas.

"We are acting here according to international law. We are providing humanitarian aid according to international law," Herzog told troops during a visit to the Palestinian territory -- his first time there since the war began in October 2023, according to a presidency statement.

He blamed militant group "Hamas and its people" for "trying to sabotage this aid" in a bid to obstruct Israel's military campaign.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

President

Gaza

International Law

