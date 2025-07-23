News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel president, on Gaza visit, says acting 'according to international law'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-07-2025 | 11:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel president, on Gaza visit, says acting 'according to international law'
President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday rejected accusations that Israel was responsible for the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying it was acting "according to international law" in its 21-month war against Hamas.
"We are acting here according to international law. We are providing humanitarian aid according to international law," Herzog told troops during a visit to the Palestinian territory -- his first time there since the war began in October 2023, according to a presidency statement.
He blamed militant group "Hamas and its people" for "trying to sabotage this aid" in a bid to obstruct Israel's military campaign.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
President
Gaza
International Law
Next
France says Israel blockade led to 'risk of famine' in Gaza
All options on the table if Israel does not deliver on Gaza pledges: EU's Kallas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-29
Hamas says new Israel settlements 'defiance' of international law
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-29
Hamas says new Israel settlements 'defiance' of international law
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Qatar says Israel's attack on Gaza 'undermining any chance at peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Qatar says Israel's attack on Gaza 'undermining any chance at peace'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth,' UN office says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth,' UN office says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Israel denies causing 'famine' in Gaza, blames Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Israel denies causing 'famine' in Gaza, blames Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:09
France says Israel blockade led to 'risk of famine' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:09
France says Israel blockade led to 'risk of famine' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22
All options on the table if Israel does not deliver on Gaza pledges: EU's Kallas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22
All options on the table if Israel does not deliver on Gaza pledges: EU's Kallas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22
UN chief says Gaza 'horror' is 'without parallel in recent times'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22
UN chief says Gaza 'horror' is 'without parallel in recent times'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:55
Syria to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $6 billion
Middle East News
13:55
Syria to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $6 billion
0
Middle East News
2025-07-22
US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
Middle East News
2025-07-22
US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
0
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Presidential palace and Syrian army headquarters targeted in Damascus strikes: Israeli Channel 12
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Presidential palace and Syrian army headquarters targeted in Damascus strikes: Israeli Channel 12
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-26
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-26
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:05
Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization
Lebanon News
07:05
Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization
2
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
4
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
5
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee
6
Lebanon News
05:58
PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:58
PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel
7
Lebanon News
05:28
US envoy Tom Barrack from Bkerki: I’ll return to Lebanon with optimism, stability is key to support
Lebanon News
05:28
US envoy Tom Barrack from Bkerki: I’ll return to Lebanon with optimism, stability is key to support
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More